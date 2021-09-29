CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AI and CV Transform Quality Automation on the Factory Floor

Network World
 7 days ago

Purchasing a defective product is incredibly frustrating, leaving the consumer wondering how this happens. For decades, quality control has been an unsophisticated process, typically involving QC specialists performing spot checks of products on a factory line or warehouse floor. Due to human error, faulty units make it out the door and into the hands of customers. The result? Costly waste, warranty claims, and dings on the company’s reputation.

www.networkworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
WebProNews

Oracle Turns to AI to Automate Digital Marketing With Fusion Marketing

In an industry first, Oracle is using artificial intelligence (AI) to help automate digital marketing. AI is revolutionizing a wide range of industries, but Oracle is applying it to digital marketing campaigns, with its newly announced Fusion Marketing platform. Unlike many lead generation systems, that merely raise brand awareness, Fusion Marketing is specifically designed to generate leads.
SOFTWARE
Computer Weekly

Peritus AI-automates dev support

Peritus.ai is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) recommendation engine for developer self-service, but what does that mean?. It’s not as convoluted, contrived or concocted as it sounds, not at all… this is a real thing and it signifies a means for software application development engineers to self-serve (i.e. get the information they need in order to complete programming tasks) by accessing a range of community-provided (and enterprise-provided, where appropriate) information resources in a way that is more intelligently coalesced through the use of AI.
SOFTWARE
mobihealthnews.com

'The value of AI is directly proportional to the data quality that you can access'

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the ways data integration can make a significant contribution and help to increase the quality of decision-making. This is especially pertinent in healthcare where clinical decision-makers face multiple barriers and challenges along the patient pathway. This last year has seen the NHS consider the challenge of how patient pathways can be improved and silos addressed. Data has been key to breaking down these organisational silos by providing information at the point of contact and then later once the patient has been discharged from care. MobiHealthNews explores how companies have strengthened patient pathways through data and artificial intelligence (AI).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Factory Floor#The Factory#Qc#Qa
Inman.com

Sell real estate better with AI and fully automated marketing

Utilizing digital marketing when selling real estate is key to ensure that you optimize your sales operations. However, the digital landscape is changing rapidly and as AI solutions are becoming more and more powerful, the industry needs to be constantly alert to the commercial opportunities that come with them. Implementing AI and automation into your digital marketing strategy will provide competitive advantages and create more streamlined processes.
REAL ESTATE
martechseries.com

Enrichment TEAM Engages in a Strategic Collaboration with HokuApps to Accelerate Digital Transformation by Automating their Business Operations

Together they will be digitizing and integrating the operational workflows to connect the internal management and clients on a unified mobile platform. HokuApps, a global player in next-generation digital transformation services, is pleased to announce that they are selected as the preferred technology partner by Enrichment TEAM Pte Ltd, a prominent and credible Student-care and Educational Centre based out of Singapore. As a part of this strategic collaboration, Enrichment TEAM will leverage HokuApps’s application development platform in building a single integrated system. This solution will be uniquely customized to their ecosystem and will address both internal & external challenges allowing Enrichment TEAM to reduce their administrative overheads, improve parent experience, increase revenue, and enable long-term scalability.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Cardano Welcomes AI Robot Designed To Transform Global Healthcare As Emurgo Pours $100 Million Into Its Ecosystem

Cardano delivers on its promise of “industry defining announcements” during its ongoing Cardano Summit 2021. Strategic partnerships announced by IOG, EMURGO and the Cardano Foundation put Cardano in pole position to pioneer new use cases for blockchain technology. Cardano likely to emerge as a strong contender for Ethereum’s position as...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

BT Completes AI-powered Automated Drone Trial

BT has successfully completed an automated drone trial at the Port of Southampton in partnership with Associated British Ports(ABP) and RoboK. The trial demonstrated a drone flying over the port’s vehicle inventory lot, with images captured and fed into an artificial intelligence (AI) powered system to track and analyse vehicle occupancy levels. The trial forms part of ABP’s ambitions to harness the latest technologies to improve operational efficiency, accuracy and safety for its ports and customers. For ABP, implementing drone automation with AI provides a breadth of opportunities to exploit data and provide accurate management of its sites, asset control and enhanced security.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
siliconangle.com

OpsRamp bets on AI, automation to solve critical availability problem for modern business

As the digital transformation deepens, businesses have their applications increasingly distributed and complex, which, not surprisingly, results in service availability and performance issues. Still, software is more impactful to bottom line than ever, and keeping apps available to customers is critical. Leveraging hybrid observability, machine learning and process automation, AIOps...
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Welding Torch Sales Soar As Industry Shifts To Automation For Superior Weld Quality And Improved Output

Persistence Market Research has released a new market study on the Welding Torch Market involves Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029. The global welding torch market in 2014 was valued at ~US$ 2.5 Bn and is projected to be valued at ~US$ 3.1 Bn by the end of 2019. The market for welding torch is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% between 2019 and 2029 and is projected to reach a global value of US$ 5.6 Bn by 2029 end. Additionally, the global welding torch market is estimated to create incremental $ opportunity of US$ 2.5 Bn over the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Bigeye, providing data quality automation, closes second round this year with $45M

Coatue led the new investment that included existing investors Sequoia Capital and Costanoa Ventures. Together, the San Francisco-based company has brought in a total of $66 million, which also includes a $4 million seed raised last May. The company’s technology automatically recommends and monitors data quality, for example telling customers...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

AI Development Industry Benchmark: 43% On-site SEO Now Able to Be Automated

Artificial intelligence has made dramatic inroads in recent years, bringing new opportunities to multiple industries. A big example is digital marketing, where AI is now capable of handling around 43% of on-site SEO using advanced automated functions that give the company who developed it an upper hand in their marketplaces.
SOFTWARE
readwrite.com

How Conversational AI is Transforming the Customer Experience

A lot of people are talking to computers. They just don’t know it. After digging into some research, one Forbes author concluded that up to 84% of consumers had been helped by machines. Yet around half had no idea they weren’t speaking with humans. How is this kind of relationship possible? You can thank the ubiquitousness of artificial intelligence (AI).
TECHNOLOGY
towardsdatascience.com

How deep‌ ‌learning‌ ‌is transforming design: NLP and CV applications

If you have ever tried creating a user interface, you probably quickly realized that design is hard. Choosing the right colors, using fonts that match, making your layout balanced… And all of that while keeping your users’ needs in mind! Can we somehow reduce all of this complexity, allowing everyone to design, even if they don’t know about spacing rules or color contrast theory? Wouldn’t it be nice if software could help you with these?
CODING & PROGRAMMING
automationworld.com

Moving the Data Center to the Factory Floor

At PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2021, Schneider Electric and Stratus Technologies showcased how they’re addressing plant floor data latency and bandwidth issues by pairing Stratus Technologies’ Stratus ftServer with Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Micro Data Center to allow for data center computing power to be brought close to critical equipment. Protected...
TECHNOLOGY
Network World

A Strategic Guide for Transitioning To Adaptive Access Management

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.
COMPUTERS
Network World

Four Pillars of the Digital Supply Chain

Companies are discovering the significant advantages of establishing a supply chain digital twin. By doing so, your organization will be able to quickly mitigate shortages, demand spikes, and supplier disruptions to win, and keep, customers as conditions change. Learn how to put a digital twin in place by downloading this...
ECONOMY
Network World

Unified Collaborations: The Foundation of Hybrid Work

The future of work is upon us, and the future is “hybrid work” – a blend of remote and on-site workers who spend some time working from home and some time in the office. And hand in hand with this shift in work style comes change to both business and IT provisions and operating models, especially around collaboration. Join us for Cisco’s executive perspective, in partnership with Lumen, on the reality of hybrid work. You’ll hear insights and key perspective on what changes have happened so far in 2021, the challenges around security, what changes are coming in 2022, and how Cisco and Lumen are supporting today’s IT teams for hybrid work today – and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy