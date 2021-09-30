CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Publisher: A Little Bit Dishonest

By Arnold G York / Publisher
Malibu Times
 4 days ago

You might remember a shooting in Malibu Creek State Park in 2019, where a young father was shot to death while sleeping in a tent with his two young daughters on either side of him. It turned out later that California State Parks and the LA County Sheriff’s Department had information about other shootings in the area and never informed the public. The widow sued and the early stages of the case were just heard in Santa Monica. The judge gave the widow another month to try and fix her negligence complaint but it’s not clear that it’s fixable. The legal system gives the state and counties lots of protection even in a situation like this where our local Malibu Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jim Royal wanted the department to warn the public about a possible shooter in the neighborhood, and the department essentially shut him down and shut him up.

#Shooting#Land Use#California State Parks#Infrastructure#Malibu Sheriff
