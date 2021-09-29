"You've Got A Habit Of Leaving" From Unreleased Bowie Album "Toy" Part of New Box Set

Today is the official release date of The Body and Big|Brave‘s collaborative album, Leaving None But Small Birds, a collection of new interpretations of traditional American and English folk songs. Some fans received their vinyl copies a little bit early, but the album is now on streaming and digital services and is available to hear in its entirety. We named it our Album of the Week last week, writing in our review, “the two bands are in fact carrying centuries’ old folk traditions forward in a form both exhilarating to the artists and the source material itself.” It’s a unique album not just for either of these artists but among the many albums that have been released thus far in 2021 as well.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO