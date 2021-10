The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently accepting applications for grants and loan guarantees through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). Rural small businesses and agricultural producers are eligible to apply for grants and loans to fund renewable energy systems and to purchase, install and construct energy efficiency improvements. Agricultural producers may also use these funds to install energy efficient equipment and systems for production or processing. State and local governments are eligible to apply for funding to conduct energy audits and provide development assistance. The deadline to submit grant only applications is November 1, 2021, and loan and grant combined applications is March 31, 2022.

