Happy Birthday wishes are in order for you Portsmouth Herald. Born on September 23, 1884, you have seen and reported on so many things in your lifetime. Deciding what to choose from must be difficult. There have been dozens of wars to cover around the world; some the US was involved in and others it wasn’t. There have been epidemics and pandemics to report about. Concerns over various other insects or insect borne diseases wax and wane. Some technological innovations that exist today were considered science fiction in 1884.

CONCORD, NH ・ 8 DAYS AGO