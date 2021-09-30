Nine Perfect Strangers weaves a tantalizing New Age mystery

Stranger Things has always leaned into the '80s references, from the Upside Down's creepy crawlies that feel like they came straight from John Carpenter's The Thing, to the Fast Times poolside walk, to Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, Stephen King, and so much more. And they're definitely not stopping in Season 4, if the new Stranger Things teaser out of Netflix's Tudum event is any indication. In fact, a 1980s icon is joining the cast of Stranger Things' fourth season, as Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund, will play a character named Victor Creel. The Stranger Things Season 4 trailer offers a sneak peek at a new key location in the fourth season: the Creel House, the home of Victor Creel, who is played by Freddy Krueger himself, actor Robert Englund. We first learned of this new resident of Hawkins in November of 2020 thanks to the show's social media accounts. He's described as an inmate at Pennhurst Mental Hospital, where he's been incarcerated for a grisly murder he committed in the 1950s. But we've got some thoughts on that that we'll get into in a second. The Stranger Things trailer also gives us our first look at Creel -- albeit his younger self, while also setting up a new mystery for Season 4. It also plays big-time homage to Englund and his famous altar ego as well. It all starts with the song "Dream a Little Dream of Me," as the 1950s Creel family moves into what we know from Netflix is a key location in the new season -- the Creel house. "Dream a Little Dream of Me" of course is a call back to Freddy, who preyed on his victims in their dreams throughout the horror cinema of the 1980s. But the references don't stop there. Watch our full video breakdown of the Stranger Things Season 4 teaser trailer for every Easter egg and clue that we found!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO