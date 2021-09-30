CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

Affordable housing, expanding broadband are top goals for Savannah Fletcher

By Liv Clifford
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSavannah Fletcher is running for Seat F on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Originally from Washington, Fletcher moved to Fairbanks for a year-long judicial clerkship after graduating from Stanford Law School in 2018. “From the very get-go, I saw what a close knit and supportive community Fairbanks was,” she said. “I instantly fell in love with the place, and since then...Fairbanks is home.”

Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS

