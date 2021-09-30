Affordable housing, expanding broadband are top goals for Savannah Fletcher
Savannah Fletcher is running for Seat F on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Originally from Washington, Fletcher moved to Fairbanks for a year-long judicial clerkship after graduating from Stanford Law School in 2018. “From the very get-go, I saw what a close knit and supportive community Fairbanks was,” she said. “I instantly fell in love with the place, and since then...Fairbanks is home.”www.newsminer.com
