Fenton, MI

René Marie (Jameyson) Carlson

Tri-County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRené Marie (Jameyson) Carlson - age 63, of Gulf Shores, AL passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Cremation has taken place and the family are planning a memorial service at a later date. René was born November 10, 1957, the daughter of Ken and Grace (Rose) Jameyson. She was born and raised in Fenton and was a 1975 graduate of Fenton High School. During her school years she acquired the nickname "Squirrel" and it stuck ever since. She met the love of her life, Mark Carlson at Western Michigan University. They were married on June 16, 1979 at Fenton United Methodist Church. Mark and René were married for 42 years, but best of friends for 45 years. She was independent and self-employed for many title companies as a Closer. René was an avid sports fan and would watch the games on the weekends with Mark. They also enjoyed golfing. Surviving are her husband, Mark; two sons, Erik (Alanna) Carlson and Darin Carlson; four grandchildren, Callie, Jake, Maddie, and Jameyson; mother, Grace Jameyson; two brothers, Rick Jameyson and Robin Jameyson; niece, Murphy Jameyson (Matt); nephew, Spencer Jameyson (Alex); great-nephews, Everett, Roman, and Harrison. She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Jameyson. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

