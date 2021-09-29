Mandala Lab at The Rubin Museum

Gretchen Rubin is the author of five bestselling books, including The Happiness Project. The Happiness Project was published on December 29, 2009. On Sept. 29, Rubin gave a lecture to University of Iowa students about The Happiness Project and her latest book Outer Order, Inner Calm. Rubin was her own test subject while writing The Happiness Project, as she completed a yearlong experiment to see if she could make herself happier. Each month she dedicated herself to a specific theme, whether it be work, love, or energy. Within the month she would create resolutions aimed at achieving her goal, she then compiled all her findings into her book. Outer Order, Inner Calm discusses how, for many people, outer order contributes to inner calm.
Comments / 0