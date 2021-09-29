CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Mandala Lab at The Rubin Museum

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rubin Museum is offering a unique exhibit that delves into the power of difficult emotions and how to turn them into positive ones—something many of us would benefit from these days. On the third floor of the museum, the Mandala Lab uses fun and interactive tools to explore jealousy/envy,...

Rubin Museum of Art Debuts Scent Experiences Exhibit

The Rubin Museum of Art has announced that the Mandala Lab, the Museum’s new interactive space for social, emotional and ethical learning, will open to the public on October 1, 2021, offering free admission during opening weekend, October 1-3. The Mandala Lab invites visitors to participate in five thought-provoking and...
Two Nepalese Antiquities in the Rubin Museum Identified as Looted

Two carved architectural elements in the collection of the Rubin Museum of Art in New York were identified as stolen by two groups dedicated to tracing looted Nepalese cultural heritage abroad. On September 17, Lost Arts of Nepal, which was founded in 2015 and primarily operates via a Facebook page, posted across its social media channels that a 17th-century wooden torana and a 14th-century flying wooden Gandharva in the museum’s collection were looted from Yampi Mahavihara, Lalitpur, and Itum Bahal, Kathmandu, respectively.
Nancy Rubins, Existing in Flux

Rubins’s remarkable, nearly five-decade practice is built on a series of contradictions. Her monumental sculptures are simultaneously organic and otherworldly, fluid and static, exploding and imploding. Uniting the worlds of art and engineering, Rubins creates her works by amassing found everyday objects—mobile trailers, canoes, airplane parts, playground equipment—and assembling them into objects where time and space collide, pushing the bounds of what seems possible.
Museum events

The Petroleum Museum, 501 W. Wall St, Midland, has scheduled the following events. Monday, Oct. 11, 18: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., STEAM Sprouts, LEGO STEAM Park, ages 4-5. Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Building Bots: Robotics & Engineering FunLab for grades K-2.
New NYC program offers deals at museums, live shows and more

Real ones know New York City was never dead, but there's no arguing a lot was delayed and lost last year. In response, various city institutions and agencies have been working to promote New York City as a destination for New Yorkers and visitors alike, to rediscover the city through a new lens. Sure, you love the vast offerings of culture across the five boroughs, but when was the last time you actually made it a point to spend time at a museum?
Forward

How Bob Dylan’s greatest song changed music history — a deep-dive into an accidental masterpiece

It begins with the quick snap of a snare drum — a kind of shot heard round the world — followed immediately by the thump of a kick drum before the seven-piece rock band explodes with the theme that would propel the hit single “Like a Rolling Stone” toward the top of the pop charts and into the cultural stratosphere, where, after changing the notion of what a pop song could be and influencing a thousand artists to follow, the rock poet Bob Dylan would ultimately garner a Nobel Prize for literature.
Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market

One of NYC's best holiday markets is returning in November after a year away. The Urbanspace Union Square Holiday Market, the alfresco, European-style winter market with more than 150 local and national vendors, returns November 18. Organizers say it's going to be even better this year. "Not running our Union...
Songwrights Apothecary Lab

It’s been 15 years since Esperanza Spalding’s auspicious debut Junjo. After that largely jazz-rooted recording, the multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriter collaborated with Janelle Monáe, Bruno Mars, and Harry Belafonte while composing and releasing six more albums. Spalding’s projects have reflected her compulsive need to expand the range of her artistry beyond jazz, and each collaboration reveals an artist invested in both the heart and craft of music. The bones of her releases still lean on improvisation and sparkling tones. Yet the sinew of her art-making has evolved—a shift audible on her eighth album Songwrights Apothecary Lab, which showcases a musician reluctant to embody any single mode of expression. Spalding has honed in on a lyricism that is psychologically tougher, less concerned with pleasure, and more aligned with revealing tiers of hurt and how they cling to our bodies.
Ask the Author: Gretchen Rubin

Gretchen Rubin is the author of five bestselling books, including The Happiness Project. The Happiness Project was published on December 29, 2009. On Sept. 29, Rubin gave a lecture to University of Iowa students about The Happiness Project and her latest book Outer Order, Inner Calm. Rubin was her own test subject while writing The Happiness Project, as she completed a yearlong experiment to see if she could make herself happier. Each month she dedicated herself to a specific theme, whether it be work, love, or energy. Within the month she would create resolutions aimed at achieving her goal, she then compiled all her findings into her book. Outer Order, Inner Calm discusses how, for many people, outer order contributes to inner calm.
Iconic Counterculture Photographer Robert Altman Dies at 76

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Robert Altman, a legendary photojournalist who helped document San Francisco’s counterculture while working for Rolling Stone Magazine, has died at age 76. A press release issued on Tuesday confirmed that Altman died at his San Francisco home on or around Sept. 24, one month short of his 77th birthday. The cause of death was attributed to complications of his long battle with esophageal cancer, according to the release. Robert Altman (Getty Images) Altman’s photographs of San Francisco’s counterculture and burgeoning rock ‘n roll scene during the 1960s and 1970s established him as one of the premiere photojournalists working...
The best nights out in London this weekend

This Saturday, another new festival is making its debut in the capital. It’s a big 'ol celebration of London’s queer club culture and honestly, it looks brilliant. We’re talking, of course, about Body Movements. While the event itself is definitely something worth checking out, perhaps controversially, I think that one of the best things about day festivals is all the afterparty options they bring with them. With that in mind, here’s our round-up of the best nightlife this week.
Drygate Comedy Lab

A new material comedy night at Drygate with headliner Stephen Buchanan!. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Chippy Nonstop in the Lab LDN

The Lab LDN is Mixmag and Coors’ weekly live stream, powered by Void Acoustics, where we showcase the finest DJs direct from our world famous office party. On Friday, October 8, we’re excited to showcase Chippy Nonstop. Get guestlist here. Vibrant, audacious and full of character, Chippy Nonstop always brings...
Join a Conversation With Nancy Rubins and Tyler Green

Artists’ Legacy Foundation invites you to a conversation with 2021 Artist Award recipient Nancy Rubins and Tyler Green, historian, author, and producer/host of The Modern Art Notes Podcast. They will explore highlights from Rubins’s recent work and connect them to her larger practice. This online event will take place on...
Save 35% on tickets to Circus Berlin at Blackheath Common

Watch death-defying stunts, breathtaking high wire acts, comedy, dancing and more. Watch death-defying stunts, breathtaking high wire acts, comedy, dancing and more. A perfect family treat for just £14.95 per person. From the producers of Moscow Circus and Circus Extreme. In a socially distanced circus tent in Blackheath Common. Time...
Groff, Doerr are among National Book Award finalists

Lauren Groff is a National Book Award finalist for her third consecutive book, nominated in the fiction category Tuesday for her historical novel “Matrix.” Anthony Doerr's multi-generational epic “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” his first work since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See," also made the list. Groff, a finalist in 2015 for her marital saga “Fates and Furies” and in 2018 for her story collection “Florida,” joins an elite group of authors including Vladimir Nabokov and Rachel Carson who have been cited for three books in a row. The other fiction finalists announced Tuesday are Laird Hunt's...
San Pacho Unveils ‘The Mandala EP’, Out On Matroda’s Terminal Underground Label

Croatian-based house producer San Pacho comes through with a brand new body of work titled The Mandala EP. Throughout, it features three solo tracks following up a hot streak of powerful releases, so this only strengthens his discography. The Mandala EP is out now through Terminal Underground, the label headed by fellow collaborator Matroda. Previously, they both put their heads and talents together to produce ‘La Pasion‘, so it’s no surprise that San Pacho is back on the label.
Hervé Télémaque: 'A Hopscotch of the Mind' review

Hervé Télémaque saw the political potential of Pop, and pushed it to bursting. Born and raised in Haiti, Télélmaque spent a few years immersed in the abstract expressionism of New York before settling in Paris in the early 1960s. There, he set about building a visual language that would fuse pop aesthetics, found imagery and abstraction, all with a singularly political purpose.
