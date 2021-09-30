Biden policies need better arguments than 'Orange Man Bad'
“First you win the argument, then you win the vote.” President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders have ignored this advice from Margaret Thatcher to their own detriment. Democrats, aided by former President Donald Trump’s denigration of Georgia’s electoral system, were gifted by voters with the narrowest of legislative majorities, 51-50 in the Senate and 220-212 (with three vacancies currently) in the House. Biden himself won the crucial three swing states by a combined total of just 42,918 popular votes.dentonrc.com
