It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that I write today to endorse Jennifer (Holt) Nicholson for Watertown School Committee. I have known Jennifer and the Holt family for decades and her character and credentials are almost too good to be true. A potential school committee member who attended and graduated from the school system, currently has kids in that system, is actively involved in leadership roles in the PTO and is a teacher!

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO