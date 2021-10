Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As an avid fan of fall, I start dreaming of seasonal decor, recipes, and entertainment as soon as Labor Day passes. Above all, as Halloween is my favorite holiday, face and body paint ideas begin swirling in my head. Some background: In 2016, I had no idea what I wanted to be for Halloween (a rarity for me), and at the 11th hour, running around Abracadabra, a famous costume store in New York City, I threw my hands up in the air and decided I’d try my hand at face paint and call it a day. Little did I know, I'd fall in love.

RECIPES ・ 17 HOURS AGO