Sidney council moves forward on ambulance repairs
(Sidney) -- The Sidney council continues to take steps to getting an ambulance repaired for first responders. Meeting in regular session Monday, the Sidney City Council heard from Fire Chief Craig Marshall on an update for repairs to a 2011 ambulance. Previously, the council had determined to go with repairing the ambulance rather than purchasing a new one, and Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News they have found an opportunity to perform the repairs.www.kmaland.com
