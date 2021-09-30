Axne urges Biden Administration to increase biofuels usage
(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among Midwestern congressional members expressing concerns over the Biden Administration's stance on biofuels usage. Earlier this week, the West Des Moines Democrat joined Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in sending a letter to the president, urging him to reject any reduction in biofuel blending requirements. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the letter follows recent reports that the administration may consider lowering the Renewable Volume Obligations, or RVOs.www.kmaland.com
Comments / 0