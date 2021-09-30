CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Des Moines, IA

Axne urges Biden Administration to increase biofuels usage

By Mike Peterson
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among Midwestern congressional members expressing concerns over the Biden Administration's stance on biofuels usage. Earlier this week, the West Des Moines Democrat joined Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar in sending a letter to the president, urging him to reject any reduction in biofuel blending requirements. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the letter follows recent reports that the administration may consider lowering the Renewable Volume Obligations, or RVOs.

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
West Des Moines, IA
Government
West Des Moines, IA
Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Washington, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
West Des Moines, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Cindy Axne
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Angie Craig
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy