Charlottesville, VA

Open House celebrates progress on Burley field restoration

By Erin Edgerton
Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizers behind the effort to restore the Burley Middle School field hosted a open house Wednesday evening to highlight the progress so far. The project includes restoring and modernizing the field and facilities such as the bleachers. The opening was a long-awaited dream of alumni of the once-segregated all Black high school, closed in 1967, that had seen an undefeated season against great challenges. See below for photos from the event.

