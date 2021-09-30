Area soccer teams hope success continues in second half of season
The 2021 soccer season is halfway through and each team in the Southeast Missourian’s coverage area is state-ranked. Notre Dame (12-1) came in at No. 2 in this week’s Missouri Soccer Coaches Association power rankings, continuing its tradition of success on the pitch. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games, shut out six teams this season and their only loss came early in the year against defending Class 4 state champion Jackson.www.semoball.com
