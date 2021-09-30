CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Area soccer teams hope success continues in second half of season

By J.C. Reeves ~ Southeast Missourian
semoball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 soccer season is halfway through and each team in the Southeast Missourian’s coverage area is state-ranked. Notre Dame (12-1) came in at No. 2 in this week’s Missouri Soccer Coaches Association power rankings, continuing its tradition of success on the pitch. The Bulldogs have won eight straight games, shut out six teams this season and their only loss came early in the year against defending Class 4 state champion Jackson.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Lebanon Reporter

After strong first half, Wilson teams kick off season’s second half

As the high school football kicks off the second half of its season this week, it’s safe to say all of Wilson County Schools’ teams are having good years. Mt. Juliet is 5-0; Lebanon, Wilson Central and Green Hill are 4-1 and Watertown are 3-2. Even the private schools, Friendship Christian and Mt. Juliet Christian, aren’t that far off the pace at 2-3 with two of the Commanders’ losses one score or less.
WATERTOWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Saturday Night’s Win

After two-straight near misses against ranked opponents, Nebraska dominated Northwestern on Saturday night. It was an encouraging performance for the Huskers and head coach Scott Frost. Nebraska jumped on the outmanned Wildcats right from the start, building a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. The Huskers later led 35-7 at...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Watch: Notre Dame fans should be embarrassed Cincinnati took over their stadium

The Cincinnati Bearcats fanbase invaded Notre Dame Stadium for Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had far from the easiest 2021 campaign, as evidenced by their narrow victories over Florida State and Toledo to kick off the year. But, things got easier, as they handily defeated both Purdue and Wisconsin to improve to 4-0. Now, they looked to go 5-0 with a win over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
communityadvocate.com

Sophomore forward leads Marlborough girls soccer into early season success

MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School girl’s soccer team has roared out of the gage for three straight wins as of Sept. 17, outscoring their opponents 13 goals to six throughout those matchups. Leading the team in scoring is sophomore forward Ava Vanbuskirk, who had tallied 11 goals through those...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indians
county17.com

Midfielders essential in Cowgirls’ soccer success this season

After a 4-3-1 start to the season, Gillette’s Kennedy Schomer and her University of Wyoming women’s soccer team is nearing the start of conference play and the midfield will play a pivotal role in the success. University of Wyoming soccer head coach Colleen Corbin can’t understate the importance of her...
GILLETTE, WY
Holland Sentinel

2 second half goals power Hope over North Park

Brett Dyer's long cross from the corner found Griffin Bruso in front for a one-touch shot and the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the Hope College men's soccer team at North Park University (Ill.) on Wednesday. The Flying Dutchmen (5-1-1 overall) won their fifth game in a row...
HOLLAND, MI
hookem.com

Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson wasn’t even the Longhorns’ starter going into week two. But now after week four, he’s winning Big 12 awards. Thompson was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Monday for his dominant performance over Texas Tech. Thompson threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 70-35 victory.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team continues homecoming tour

CINCINNATI — The United States Women’s National Soccer team is playing the second of two international friendly matches in Cincinnati on Tuesday after bringing home the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. But the trip to the Queen City is extra special for one local and one legend. What You...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoya

WOMEN’S SOCCER | Georgetown Dominates William & Mary to Continue Undefeated Season

The Georgetown women’s soccer team shone in a dominant 6-0 road triumph on Saturday, Sept. 18 against William & Mary. Under clear skies at Albert-Daly Field in Williamsburg, Va., the Hoyas extended their undefeated season while winning just their second game against the Tribe in 10 matchups all-time. Following three straight draws, the Hoyas seem to have returned to their winning ways with two straight shutout victories.
GEORGETOWN, DC
swnewsmedia.com

Soccer: Orono claims control in second half versus Chanhassen

Chanhassen boys soccer took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute, the first deficit all season for second-ranked Orono, which rallied for a 3-1 win on Sept. 20. The Spartans are 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the first season in the Metro West Conference. Brody Cook netted a goal with...
CHANHASSEN, MN
mybuckhannon.com

Soccer Bucs rally in second half for 2-1 win over Eagles

TENNERTON – Second-half comebacks are becoming the new normal for Buckhannon-Upshur head soccer coach Mike Donato and his Buccaneers. Thursday night at the Ted Crites Memorial Field at Tom Hasbrouck Stadium, the Bucs were down to Robert C. Byrd by a 1-0 score at the half but rallied for two second-half goals for a 2-1 victory in Big 10 Conference action.
BUCKHANNON, WV
nny360.com

High school girls soccer: Watertown breaks out in second half to stop Lowville

WATERTOWN — Historically the games between the Watertown and Lowville girls soccer teams are low-scoring affairs, but the Cyclones couldn’t miss late in the second half Wednesday. Alex Matucek notched a second-half hat trick, and Delaney Callahan and Tatum Overton each posted a goal and an assist as Watertown pulled...
LOWVILLE, NY
oswegonian.com

Volleyball reflects on team chemistry and first half of 2021 season

The Oswego State women’s volleyball team began their season in early September and so far, they are having a decent start. They hope to rebound and win on Sept. 24. Coach Jefferson O’Connell has been Oswego State’s women’s volleyball coach since 2012. He has been impressed with how his team and players are performing this season. One player he was surprised by was sophomore Grace Taylor.
OSWEGO, NY
Concord Monitor

Midterm: Evaluating area boys soccer teams at season midpoint

Schools haven’t been in session for very long, but that doesn’t mean sports haven’t. For some sports, it’s already the halfway mark of the season and in a new series by the Monitor sports desk, we’ll take a look at where area teams stand at their midway points. Kicking off...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy