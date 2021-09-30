CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company") (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the markets close on November 4, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call on November 5,

