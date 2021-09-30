CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Paving Project Will Closed Stoddard Wells Road In Apple Valley

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Drivers will soon be able to travel on a smoother part of Stoddard Wells Road, scheduled closure starts Friday. The reconstruction project will close Stoddard Wells Road from Interstate 15 to Johnson Road, from Friday October 1st through late November. Detours will be in place during construction. Dale Evans Parkway will remain open during construction. The existing 22-foot-wide road will be widened to 26-feet to accommodate trucks and vehicle traffic with a heavier asphalt section and 13-foot wide reinforced shoulders. The work schedule will be subject to change due to weather or construction-related issues.

paininthepass.info

Comments / 0

 

