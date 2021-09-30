Martin sketch plan
At their regular meeting on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 1:00pm, the Park County Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the application and Sketch Plan for the Willwood Dam Minor Subdivision (MS-61) (Applicant: Daniel Martin). The proposed subdivision is comprised of three 5-acre lots, each for residential use. The proposed subdivision is located approximately 3.25 miles southwest of Ralston in Tract 5 of Lot 69, T54N, R100W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district.www.powelltribune.com
