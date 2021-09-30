Mollett sketch plan
RIVERSIDE MINOR SUBDIVISION (MS-60) SKETCH PLAN. At their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:45 am, the Park County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider the application and Sketch Plan for the Riverside Minor Subdivision (MS-60) (Applicants: Arnold & Vicki Mollett). The proposed subdivision is comprised of five 4-acre lots, each for residential use. The proposed subdivision is located approximately 1.5 miles southwest of Ralston on County Lane 14 and is located in Lot 50-U, Resurvey, T54N, R100W of the 6th P.M., Park County, Wyoming in a General Rural Powell (GR-P) zoning district.www.powelltribune.com
Comments / 0