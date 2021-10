The Warrington Wolves have reacted to the departure of Chris Hill. The prop forward had enjoyed a decade of service in the primrose and blue after joining in 2012. Hill has made 295 appearances for the Wire, scoring 35 tries, winning the Challenge Cup twice (2012 and 2019), League Leaders’ Shield (2016) and made the Super League Dream Team on three occasions (2012, 2014 and 2016). Hill has represented the Club in eight major finals and also captained the side between 2016 and 2019.

RUGBY ・ 3 DAYS AGO