PARADIGM4 LAUNCHES FLEXFSTM FOR HIGH THROUGHPUT AND RESOURCE EFFICIENT MANAGEMENT FOR LIFE SCIENCE AND HEALTHCARE DATA IN THE CLOUD
28th September 2021: Paradigm4, an integrated scientific data analytics company, has launched flexFSTM, its innovative, elastic cloud file system for flexible and more resource efficient data storage and scalable computing. flexFS increases data agility and reduces the costs of working with large multi-omics and multiple imaging modalities data sets. It...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0