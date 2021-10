Researchers have urged iPhone users to remove Visa as a transport card via Apple Pay after uncovering a flaw which they say fraudsters could use to bypass security and make unlimited contactless payments.Experts from the University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey warned the issue could be exploited to make transactions from an iPhone inside someone’s bag, without their knowledge.They claim the vulnerability only happens on Apple Pay when a Visa card is set up as an Express Travel Card, also known as Express Transit mode – a feature intended for owners to tap in and out of public...

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO