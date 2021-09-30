CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A chance for something different

By Cheryl Shupe, North Pole
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

To the editor: In the coming year the school board faces a budget shortfall in the tens of millions of dollars, the possible closing of a school, union contract negotiations, hiring a new superintendent and as always Covid — Covid learning loss, Covid mitigation and Covid money to be allocated.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Rentzel and Graham for parental choice

To the editor: Support Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham for school board Oct. 5 if you are opposed to masking children as young as 2; believe that parents should be the authority for health choices in their children’s lives; and think that the role of the board is to ensure the effective education of our students.
EDUCATION
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Sanderson and Morotti for school board

To the editor: As parents of a young child in the school district, we want our child to have an excellent and well-rounded education and be prepared for whatever life throws at her. We want our child to be safe and feel accepted at school. We don’t just want to go “back to the basics” of learning only math, reading and writing. We want our child to be exposed to and learn about different philosophies, foreign languages, world cultures, sports, art and music, and have a strong understanding of science.
EDUCATION
Marshall Independent

‘Everyone can contribute something’

MARSHALL — Dion Diamond and Joan Browning were only college students when they joined the movement to end racial segregation in the U.S. In the 1960s, they both participated in sit-ins at whites-only lunch counters, and joined the Freedom Rides protesting segregation on buses and trains. But as Diamond and...
MARSHALL, MN
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Stop the madness

To the editor: The 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory, kids wearing masks on the playground ... the idiots are in charge of the asylum. The madness must stop. Vote Jeff Rentzel and Andrew Graham for school board.
EDUCATION
