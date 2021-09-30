A chance for something different

To the editor: In the last few weeks, I have been paying more attention to our school board, their actions and their policies. I have attended only two meetings and it only took two meetings to become appalled, sickened and disgusted by the board. I spent 5½ hours at one meeting and listened to several testimonials regarding masking of our students. This is my reaction. Some testifiers had scientific data to back up what they said and some didn’t. For instance, Barbara Tyndal, a former teacher had a very detailed and well-documented list of health hazards known to exist when children wear masks. This information was sent to the board far ahead of the meeting for their perusal. The board “blew off” all the documentation and testimony of any individual asking to be able to choose for themselves and their children when in schools (not ban masking).

