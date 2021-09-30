Rights, responsibilities and a Borough Assembly that works together

A couple of days ago I received a glossy mailer urging me to vote for a “Conservative FNSB Assembly.” I shredded it but not before noticing that the top contributor to this effort lives in Illinois. The others were in Anchorage. I don’t need anyone from Illinois or Anchorage telling me how to vote, and you shouldn’t either. We don’t need partisanship in our Assembly (or our school board or city), we need people who can actually do the work. There are plenty of ways to familiarize ourselves with candidates. We can listen carefully to both school board and Borough Assembly meetings to “meet” incumbents, and read letters in support of the different candidates as well as what the candidates say about themselves. We can attend the candidate forums.