Public Health

A question for our medical professionals

By Candace O'Connor, Fairbanks
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
 4 days ago

To the editor: I am in complete sympathy with John Pace, who wrote in Monday’s News-Miner that people who demand their “freedom” and refuse to be vaccinated should likewise accept their responsibility and not use up all the hospital beds, causing people who have a different, non-Covid-related medical condition to be turned away from the hospital. I have heard many people express the same sentiment; irresponsible people who don’t care at all for the welfare of their community should not get priority care.

IN THIS ARTICLE
