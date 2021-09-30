A question for our medical professionals

To the editor: I am in complete sympathy with John Pace, who wrote in Monday’s News-Miner that people who demand their “freedom” and refuse to be vaccinated should likewise accept their responsibility and not use up all the hospital beds, causing people who have a different, non-Covid-related medical condition to be turned away from the hospital. I have heard many people express the same sentiment; irresponsible people who don’t care at all for the welfare of their community should not get priority care.