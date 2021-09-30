CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

San Joaquin Spotlight: Valley Animal Center

cmac.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDescriptionOn this edition of San Joaquin Spotlight, host Sevag Tateosian talks to Alisia Sanchez, Marketing Director of Valley Animal Center about the organization's efforts to house thousands of dogs annually until they are adopted. The organization also provides other much needed services. The program can also be heard on TalkRadio 1550 KXEX on Saturday at 5 PM or on Anchor FM as a podcast.

cmac.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Port Townsend Leader

Gambler 500 to benefit Center Valley Animal Rescue

The upcoming Washington Gambler 500 Sasquatch Run might be the worst race in the world. Imagine a fleet of bizarre, souped-up, modified cars, the uglier the better. Unreliable? Perfect. There’s a prize for the most breakdowns during the eight-hour race through the Olympic National Forest. If the vehicle looks like...
PETS
chelseaupdate.com

Sept. 26: Animal Adaptions at the Discovery Center

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Kathy Claflin for the information in this story.) ANIMAL ADAPTATIONS: 2-3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26. Whether they have fur, feathers or scales, all animals need special features that allow them to find food, avoid predators, and survive in their environment. Learn about some of these amazing adaptations in this hands-on program with live animals brought to you by Science Alive.
CHELSEA, MI
KGET 17

Animal Care Center: Meet Tiger-Star

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Connor Long from the Animal Care Center as he introduces her to this week’s animal of the week, Tiger-Star. Tiger-Star is a 1-year-old German Shepard, that arrived at the Animal Care Center in August. He is neutered and ready to go home to his forever family. Tiger-Star’s ID Number is A125267.
PETS
Delaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Roscoe

Roscoe is a handsome grey cat who is patiently waiting on his purr-fect match at Providence Animal Center in Media! While he is still new to the adoptable kitty crew there, his friends at PAC all say he’s sweet, friendly and curious! He loves to gaze out the window and get gentle chin scratches. If you think he’s your next couch potato companion, walk in to PAC and fall in love! Roscoe is the packaged deal- he is neutered, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Roscoe, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.
MEDIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Producersevag#Valley Animal Center#Talkradio 1550 Kxex#Anchor Fm
Record

6 things to do in Stockton and San Joaquin County this weekend

Admission: $40-$60 Information: https://atthegrand.org/events/the-wailers/. 25th annual Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch at Dell’Osso Family Farm. Dell’Osso Family Farm, a family tradition for people all over California, opens for its 25th season this weekend. A general admission ticket includes popular attractions such as three corn mazes, a haunted castle and pumpkin patch, plus new this year, a carousel in Kiddie Land, a new miniature golf area, and a low-level obstacle course. To help facilitate social distancing, Dell'Osso encourages guests to visit the farm early in the month or Mondays through Thursdays.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
Las Vegas Weekly

Valley pet owners gush about their animal friends

Where would we be without our pets, especially after the year we’ve all had? As we look forward, there’s never been a better time to reflect on the magic of our furry little friends. We spoke with locals to learn the backgrounds of their beloved pets and what makes them so special. Here’s what they had to gush about.
PETS
WLFI.com

Animal Center Holding Adoption Drive

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Loving Paws Animal Center is holding an adoption drive to help offload surplus cats. The center is over capacity and cannot accept any more cats, having to decline rescues. The drive is happening on Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sept. 26...
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Pets
Los Angeles Daily News

This San Fernando Valley BBQ trio is hard to beat

It should come as no surprise that my travels are built around food; heck, my whole life is built around food!. And since I haven’t gone abroad for some fine eating in foreign climes in a long time, my culinary travels have been here in the good ol’ United States of America — where going off the beaten path brought me time and again into the land of Barbecue in Excelsis. I’m talking about ‘que joints on the backroads of Texas and the Deep South, where the best ribs and brisket aren’t served in proper restaurants with tables and servers, but in roadside destinations of every imaginable funkiness.
FOOD & DRINKS
San Bernardino County Sun

How to attend Blessing of the Animals service in San Bernardino

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley will hold its annual Blessing of the Animals service 5:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in the Humane Society’s Joyce Martin Education Center, 374 W. Orange Show Road, San Bernardino. The brief service will be followed by individual blessings of the animals. People are...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 10:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-23 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fresno; Kern; Kings; Madera; Merced; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tulare The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is issuing an Air Quality Alert September 21, 2021 for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, Kings, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties, due to smoke impacts from ongoing wildfires occurring throughout California. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000, Bakersfield 661-392-5500 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sanmarcostx.gov

San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Gunther (47990933) This hyper boy has enough energy to keep up with you on a good run or a long walk. Gunther told us he would love a four-legged friend in his new furever home so he can have a play buddy. This sweet boy is 3 years old, 63 pounds, and has lived with children, so he's the perfect family dog! He's crate-trained, loves playing in water, walks well on a leash. He knows a few commands, and can't wait for his hooman to teach him more! Gunther has made lots of furry friends at the shelter who have moved on and found homes of their own, but now it's Gunthers turn! Come meet him and fall in love!
PETS
NRToday.com

New sign for Garden Valley Shopping Center

Xavier Medina, of Ramsay Signs, puts the finishing touches on a new sign for the Garden Valley Shopping Center earlier this week. The Medford-based company spent most of Wednesday installing the sign, which includes a tile for new tenant, Grocery Outlet. The store, currently located at West Harvard Avenue, is scheduled to move to its new location early next year.
MEDFORD, OR
cmac.tv

San Joaquin Spotlight: The Bunny Trail Rabbit Rescue

DescriptionOn this edition of San Joaquin Spotlight host Sevag Tateosian talks to Bethany Ambrosia, co-founder of The Bunny Trail Rabbit Rescue about bunnies, rabbits and much more. Length0:28:54. CategoryNews/Public Affairs. Airing. Thursday, September 23 - 7:00pm on CMAC 1. Friday, September 24 - 10:00pm on CMAC 1.
ANIMALS
Delaware County Daily Times

Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Misty

Misty is a gorgeous grey tabby cat who is patiently waiting on her purr-ect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. She is front-paw declawed, and can often be cautious when meeting new people. She is often found lounging in a cozy spot, taking a cat nap, and will benefit from a quiet and calm home where she can feel most relaxed. Her friends at PAC describe her as “confident, sassy, and curious.” Someone loves her so much that they sponsored her adoption fee, which means her adoption is free to the right home. Visit her at Providence Animal Center soon – no appointment necessary. Misty is the packaged deal- she is spayed, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on her vaccinations. If you would like to support a pet in Providence Animal Center’s care, like Misty, consider making a donation from their Amazon Wish List at ProvidenceAC.org/WishList.
MEDIA, PA
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-22 15:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-27 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Fresno; Kern; Kings; Madera; Merced; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tulare The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is extending an Air Quality Alert on September 22, 2021 for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties, due to smoke impacts from ongoing wildfires occurring throughout California. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections. Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate. For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000, Bakersfield 661-392-5500 Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy