San Joaquin Spotlight: Valley Animal Center

Dog of the Week: Gunther (47990933) This hyper boy has enough energy to keep up with you on a good run or a long walk. Gunther told us he would love a four-legged friend in his new furever home so he can have a play buddy. This sweet boy is 3 years old, 63 pounds, and has lived with children, so he's the perfect family dog! He's crate-trained, loves playing in water, walks well on a leash. He knows a few commands, and can't wait for his hooman to teach him more! Gunther has made lots of furry friends at the shelter who have moved on and found homes of their own, but now it's Gunthers turn! Come meet him and fall in love!

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO