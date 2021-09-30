HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 9/29: Sammy Guevara and Miro deliver stellar main event, surprise title change

-Taped: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC (NC State) -Dorado is out by himself which makes sense if the rumors of Metalik asking for his release are true. This would have rocked a few years back as part of The Cruiserweight Classic. Saxton informs us this is the first 1 on 1 encounter between these two. Cedric gets a front facelock and switches to a hammerlock as he looks to keep Dorado grounded. That doesn’t last long as Dorado gets a head scissors take down, followed by a dropkick. They fight on the apron in a nice sequence that ends with Dorado getting posted and then slammed on the apron. That was sweet! Alexander throws some elbows and talks trash. He throws in some chops and then chokes away in the corner and then lets us all know he has until the count of 5. Hmm! Dorado gets hung ribs first on top rope with a release suplex. Cedric back to the ground game with a headlock. The crowd seems rather subdued compared to last few weeks on this show. Cedric preps from a powerbomb, but Dorado lands on his feet and hits a head kick. He charges, but gets caught with a Falcon Arrow for two. Dorado throws kicks from his back and then rolls into a DDT. Swank! Dorado with a splash and then spinning heel kick. He follows with a rana and then heads up top. He comes off with a crossbody into a pin attempt which gets two. A charge in the corner misses, but he catches Cedric with a superkick. He hits two moonsaults, but Cedric rolls out of the way off the third. Dorado gets another superkick and looks for handspring, but Cedric catches him with Lumbar Check for the pin at 6:22.

WWE ・ 11 DAYS AGO