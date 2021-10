Last week started with a significant increase in Oil prices which saw Brent reach the highest level in 3 years around $80 as WTI also reached a multi month high as the price hovers around the highs from early July ($75). Representatives of OPEC+ countries will hold a videoconference in the early afternoon to discuss potential output increases and whether to continue with the current rate of increases or if it is appropriate to raise the rate. The recent situation on the oil market along with fuel shortages could make the case for a greater increase in production but if the group decides to implement these measures it could lead to some significant pressure on oil prices and a potential short term correction. On the other hand, if the group decides to leave production at the previously agreed level we could see supply concerns continue to drive prices higher.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO