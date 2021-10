The Wolves dominated the field in their home opener against Southfield Arts & Technology on Friday night for their fourth win, 56-27. “The kids played extremely well,” said Kurt Richardson, longtime head coach for Clarkston Varsity Football. “Other than the four penalties we had which helped them in amount of drive. Other than that, the kids played great. That’s a very explosive offense, got a couple of picks.”

SOUTHFIELD, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO