'It's my homecoming:' Will TJ Finley start for Auburn against LSU?

The annual matchup between Auburn and LSU always seems to have great storylines, and this year is no different. LSU comes into the game with plenty of momentum after starting SEC play with a road win against Mississippi State. At the same time, Auburn limps into the matchup with LSU after an emotional loss to Penn State and a narrow escape at home against Georgia State. However, the primary storyline for Auburn is the newfound quarterback controversy that started at the end of last week's win.