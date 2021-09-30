Retired educator is encouraging others to get vaccinated for COVID-19

LA GRANDE — Sharon Porter has a story to share.

The inspiring tale touches upon her successful battle against cancer. It is also a story of lost freedom and vulnerability during the COVD-19 pandemic and how this is driving her to speak out on behalf of others like herself.

A retired La Grande educator, Porter shared her story in a “Vaccine Voices” series the Oregon Health Authority is carrying on its COVID-19 blog. The article was written based on answers to a questionnaire Porter completed for the series, which is meant to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

She said she did not hesitate at all to get the COVID-19 vaccine, comparing the process to the steps taken early in her life to get vaccinated for smallpox, polio, shingles, measles and many diseases children are vulnerable to. She said she experienced a sense of relief after receiving shots of the COVID-19 vaccine last winter.

“I felt a load off my shoulders,” she said.

Porter later received a third dose in August, which people with weakened immune systems can now receive.

“I got it the first day it was allowed,” she said.

Porter said her immune system is compromised because of her cancer treatments and thus “that extra measure of protection” from the booster shot is welcome.

Despite the booster shot, Porter is not letting her guard down.

“When I am in close proximity to an unmasked person, I get a bit panicked. I will not enter a store where masks are not worn. I feel sad about that because I want to support local business,” Porter wrote in her “Vaccine Voices” story.

To further protect herself, she buys her groceries only from local supermarkets that provide curbside pickup options.

Regardless of where she is, Porter said she is grateful when people “care enough for people like me to mask up.”

She wishes, however, that more people followed her lead.

“I care about others and want to get past all this. We will not get to freedom until we all cooperate and get vaccinated, if medically able,” she wrote.

Porter said until that point is reached, people who are not vaccinated are robbing those like herself with compromised immune systems.

“Your freedom should not to take away my freedom to walk around the community,” she said.

The freedom Porter said she has lost extends to one of her passions — music. Porter performed for many years as a vocalist and bass player for Blue Plate Special and Detour and Frolic, a duo composed of herself and her husband, Matt Cooper, a pianist and accordion player. Porter has not performed in public since the pandemic started in March of 2020 and she misses it.

“I enjoy entertaining,” Porter said.

A cordial approach

She encourages people who see others violating COVID-19 safety protocols to be tactful when approaching them.

Porter said she once saw a man who was not wearing a mask in a store who appeared to be a bit belligerent about it. She approached him and pointed toward her mask.

“I told him, ‘I have cancer, and I need someone to help take care of me,’” Porter said.

The man responded in positive fashion, immediately putting his mask on.

“His demeanor changed completely,” Porter said.

The retired educator compares mandates for getting vaccinated for COVID-19 to laws requiring people to stop before going through an intersection or the wearing of seat belts while in a vehicle. Such laws are meant to help to protect not only individuals but those around us.

Porter also said she does not believe that the federal and state government officials are using a heavy-handed approach with regard to COVID-19 vaccinations.

“The vaccinations are free and easy to get. I don’t feel like the government is forcing us to get vaccinated,” Porter said.