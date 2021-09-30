Prep football: No. 1 Powder Valley set for road matchup with No. 2 Adrian

Buy Now Senior wide receiver Kaden Krieger hauls in a pass along the right sideline in a game between Powder Valley and Elgin on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The top-ranked Badgers face off with No. 2 Adrian on Oct. 1. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

ADRIAN — Two undefeated heavyweights are ready to collide at Adrian this week as No. 1 Powder Valley squares off against No. 2 Adrian on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Badgers come into the game 4-0 on the season, with big victories over Dufur and St. Paul. This week, Powder Valley will have its biggest test of the season in what could be a preview of a big-time playoff matchup later in the year.

“We treat every game like we’re going against a top-five opponent,” Powder Valley head coach Josh Cobb said. “We just take opponents one week at a time.”

Adrian, the 2019 1A state champions, has steamrolled its competition this year. A singular touchdown in the season opener against Camas Valley is the only score that the Antelopes have sacrificed this year, outscoring opponents 178-8. Adrian won its last two games 58-0 over Wallowa and 50-0 against Imbler, improving the team’s record to 4-0 on the season.

For Powder Valley, an electric offense is facing off against a stout Adrian defense. Something will have to give as quarterback Reece Dixon leads the Badgers into the team’s paramount matchup with the Antelopes.

“Everybody is pretty focused,” Cobb said. “They’re excited to play. It’s a huge matchup.”

Adrian has had Powder Valley’s number in recent years, winning three straight matchups from 2017 to 2019. However, Cobb credits a 70-58 victory over the Antelopes in 2020 as a program- defining game.

“That game was a major turning point for Powder Valley football,” he said.

Cobb noted that slowing down Adrian’s triple-option offense will be a major focus for the Powder Valley defense in the matchup. He emphasized that Adrian quarterback Conley Martin is one of the fastest players in the state and that he will be a player the Badgers look to limit in this matchup.

Both teams have a track record, as Adrian won the last OSAA sanctioned 1A championship and Powder Valley has proven its capabilities this season. The Badgers defeated No. 5 St. Paul 50-40 in a game where Powder Valley controlled the lead for almost the entirety of the game. Now facing off against a ruthless Adrian team, Powder Valley will look to keep its undefeated streak alive in a primetime matchup. Kickoff is 6 p.m. at Adrian High School.

ELGIN AT UNION — Elgin and Union square off on Thursday night in what could be a very even matchup. The Huskies (1-2) have established a strong rushing attack this year, but running back Joe Lathrop was injured in a 56-12 loss to Crane. His absence or limited playing time could give the Bobcats the window they need to hang close in the game.

For Union, it has been a difficult 0-4 start to the season. However, head coach Mike Wisdom was excited to see his team mount a second-half comeback in a 36-22 loss to Wallowa last week. The Bobcats were down 36-6 at halftime and put up 16 unanswered points in the second half. Union will look to build on that momentum in the Thursday night matchup with Elgin. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Union High School.

SHERMAN/CONDON AT IMBLER — It has been a difficult few weeks for Imbler as the team was dealt its third straight loss. After a victory over Union in Week 1, the Panthers had to forfeit against Ione/Arlington and lost its next two matchups against Enterprise and Adrian.

Adrian proved to be a difficult opponent for Imbler, beating the Panthers 50-0. Coming off a brutal loss to the 2019 1A state champions, Imbler will be looking for a bounce-back win when it hosts winless Sherman/Condon at home on Oct. 1. The Huskies are 0-3 on the year after a 42-20 loss to Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat last week. Kickoff between Imbler and Sherman/Condon is 2 p.m. at Imbler High School.

WALLOWA AT COVE — Cove is set to host Wallowa in a league matchup between two teams that each have one victory on the year. The Leopards are 1-3, while cancellations early in the season have gotten the Cougars off to a 1-1 start on the season.

Wallowa outlasted Union’s comeback attempt for its first victory of the year, winning 36-22. Cove is coming off a loss to a dominant Powder Valley team in which the Leopards lost 56-22. Kickoff between Cove and Wallowa is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Cove High School.

JOSEPH AT PINE EAGLE — The Eagles will be looking to remain undefeated this week as they face Pine Eagle on the road. On the heels of a 20-6 victory over Dayville/Monument, Joseph will look to extend its winning streak to four straight games.

Pine Eagle suffered two forfeits early in the year, dropping its overall record to 1-3. However, the Spartans are coming off a 45-6 win over Huntington last week that put the team back in the win column. Joseph will look to hold off Pine Eagle as the teams get action started at 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at Pine Eagle High School.

IONE/ARLINGTON AT ENTERPRISE — Coming off a tough loss to Dufur, Enterprise is looking for a bounce-back win against Ione/Arlington. The Outlaws lost 42-14 after being down just 22-14 early in the third. Without star running back Gideon Gray in the game due to illness, Enterprise struggled and fell to 1-3 on the year.

The Outlaws will look to get back on the rails against an Ione/Arlington team that comes into the matchup 1-2 on the year. The Cardinals come into this game after a hard-fought 38-24 victory over Pilot Rock last week. The two teams are set to kick off at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Enterprise High School.