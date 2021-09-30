CUPP: Instagram Kids, Children And Parents

Imagine if the tobacco companies, given everything we know about the dangers of smoking, announced they were making cigarettes especially designed for kids aged 10-12. Then, imagine they said they were doing it because they believed their cigarettes were actually good for kids, that “developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today,” and that making cigarettes for tweens will “reduce the incentive for people under the age of 13 to lie about their age.”