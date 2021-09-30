College football: Mountaineers look to bounce back against Southern Oregon

Buy Now Kai Quinn hands off to Jordan Eggers during a game against the College of Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon lost the game 24-7, dropping the team seven spots in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll ahead of a matchup with Southern Oregon on Oct. 2. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div} Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — A week after suffering its first loss of the season, the Eastern Oregon football team faces another big test — this time, on the road.

Eastern dropped a 24-7 decision on Sept. 25 at home against the College of Idaho, ending an undefeated start to the season. The loss dropped Eastern from No. 11 to No. 18 in this week’s NAIA Coaches’ Poll. Now at 3-1 on the year, the Mountaineers will be looking to turn things around against the Southern Oregon Raiders.

“I think that the ability to go back out and go to work is the answer,” head coach Tim Camp said. “It was a tough one to swallow, but at the same time there’s still a lot of football to be played.”

Each team enters this week’s matchup coming off a very different outcome in Week 4. Southern Oregon trailed Carroll College 33-14 with just over 11 minutes left in regulation, but scored 20 unanswered points to stun the Saints and earn the team’s second win of the season. The Raiders are currently just one game behind the Mountaineers in the Frontier Conference standings.

Against the College of Idaho, Eastern struggled to move the ball offensively throughout the losing effort. The Mountaineers totaled 259 yards, compared to 419 from the Yotes, and rushed for just 70 yards as a team. The loss comes on the heels of a narrow 10-7 victory at Carroll College in which Eastern tallied just 179 yards of total offense. Moving into this week’s matchup, Camp emphasized the importance of getting the offense rolling.

“We have to make plays offensively,” he said. “They’re out there to be made and we’re not making the ones that we’re used to making in the past. It’s not going to change until we change it, so that’s one of the main focus points.”

Camp noted that the team played hard in the loss to the Yotes, but that the offense needs to get back on track. Eastern’s offense put up 26 and 35 points in the team’s first two games, averaging 352 yards per game. In the matchup against the Raiders, the Mountaineers will look to replicate the early-season offensive production.

“We have to take care of the ball offensively and go back and find our rhythm,” Camp said.

The defensive production has been a different story, with Eastern’s defense stepping up in recent weeks. The team is allowing 20.75 points per game and 332.8 yards per game, but players have made big plays to keep the Mountaineers in games. Eastern held Carroll College to just seven points in a stifling defensive effort, while coming up with big holds at the end of one-possession victories over Montana Tech and Montana Western. Against the College of Idaho, the Mountaineers’ defense forced two turnovers in the red zone and stopped two Yotes’ possessions that resulted in missed field goals. Camp is hoping that the intensity on the defensive side of the ball will continue to put the team’s offense in a position to score.

“They’re playing really hard and they’re tackling well,” he said. “Obviously there’s things that we have to get corrected, but at the same time I’m super proud of the effort. The defense has risen and done a great job to put us in a good position.”

Heading into the matchup with Southern Oregon, Camp emphasized getting the run game going on offense and limiting the production of Southern Oregon quarterback Matt Struck on defense.

After rushing for 148 yards in a Week 1 victory over Montana Tech, running back Jordan Eggers has not rushed for over 40 yards in the last three games. Quarterback Kai Quinn struggled against the Yotes, completing 14 passes out of 37 attempts for 180 yards and one interception. Quinn and Eggers will be key pieces in creating offensive production against a Southern Oregon team that is allowing 27.8 points per game and 347.5 yards per game.

Camp stated that the loss to the College of Idaho was difficult for the team, but that the players have responded well in practice early on this week.

“I was impressed with how the guys responded,” he said. “It hurt them, but now you have to put it away and get better.”

The road matchup with Southern Oregon will be a telling outcome as Eastern looks to bounce back and secure its position at the top of the conference. A loss could hurt the Mountaineers’ chances, dropping them below Southern Oregon in the standings.

“We’re in the driver’s seat,” Camp said. “You have to show that you want to get better and go down and win in Ashland.”

