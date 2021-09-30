Tigers look to bounce back

Buy Now Logan Williams hands the ball off to Braden Carson in the match against Estacada on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The Tigers put up a stalwart effort against the Rangers, but were outmatched by the Estacada team’s superior rushing power. Estacada beat the Tigers 44-14, dropping the Tigers’ record to 2-1. Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The La Grande football team is back in action at Community Stadium this week, looking to forget about a brutal 44-14 loss to Estacada on Sept 23. Now 2-1 on the year, La Grande is looking to shift gears and come back strong against Burns on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Hilanders come into the matchup 3-0 on the year, with one of those wins being a McLoughlin forfeit. The teams are set to square off under the lights at Community Stadium in La Grande’s third straight home game.

“We have to tighten up the ship,” head coach Rich McIlmoil said. “They’re a type of team that if you give them an inch, they’re going to take a mile.”

In the loss to Estacada, La Grande had difficulties slowing the Rangers’ relentless rushing attack. The option offense combined with the constant running clock made it difficult for the Tigers to mount a comeback. A typically stout La Grande defense allowed Estacada to build a 30-7 lead early in the third quarter, essentially creating an insurmountable deficit.

This week, the Tigers will hope to get back to form on defense after allowing just 12 points against Vale and shutting out McLoughlin earlier in the season.

One major contribution to the defense is the return of senior linebacker Brody MacMillan, who is back on the field after suffering an injury in the spring season.

“It was really important for our team to see him back,” McIlmoil said. “He played great, considering everything he’s been through.”

MacMillan also makes a big impact on offense at the running back position, where he was one of the few offensive players to find success during the Estacada matchup. He rushed for nearly 80 yards against an Estacada defense that is allowing just under 11 points per game.

The loss to Estacada was a tough blow, but the Tigers are looking to hold their own. The team fell from No. 6 to No. 8 in the 4A rankings, while Estacada jumped up to the No. 1 spot. At the 3A level, Burns is ranked No. 14 after beating Klamath Union 35-14 and taking down Ontario 37-14.

La Grande quarterback Logan Williams will look to find a rhythm against Burns after passing for just 68 yards in the loss to Estacada. Williams is also a dynamic runner in the pocket capable of turning a broken play into a big gain. The junior will look to guide La Grande’s offense back to a higher level of efficiency against a more manageable Burns team.

“He’s the type of guy that’s willing to put in that extra work and motivate his teammates in a really positive way,” McIlmoil said of Williams.

Kickoff between the Tigers and Hilanders is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Community Stadium on Oct. 1.