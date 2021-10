CHENEY -- The Cheney soccer team won a dazzling 3-2 shootout victory at home on Monday evening against the Central Valley Bears. The first half of the game started strong for the visiting team as CV’s Zoe Crockett hammered in a goal at the 7-minute mark, with the aid of Alexis Henry. Crockett continued her scoring frenzy 20 minutes later with another goal, curtesy of a great pass from Gracie Reidt.

CHENEY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO