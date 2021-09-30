CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Who has the edge?

By Stefan Krajisnik Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CRzHW_0cDSRVmg00
Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller could be a first-round NFL Draft pick next season. He's averaging 6.6 yards per carry and is part of a powerful 1-2 punch with fellow running back   Devon Achane. AP

Mississippi State (2-2) could have its toughest road test of the season Saturday when it travels to face No. 15 Texas A&M.

Texas A&M dropped eight spots in the latest AP poll after a loss at Arkansas but remains a touchdown favorite against MSU.

In this weekend's matchup, here's how the teams stack up:

Quarterbacks

Is there a quarterback more difficult to figure out than Will Rogers? He leads the SEC in passing yards and is second in completion percentage. Pro Football Focus grades him as a top-25 quarterback.

The concerns come from watching him and the way he gets conservative in certain situations. But against Zach Calzada who is more than 100 spots below Rogers on PFF's offensive grades, this is an easy choice.

Edge: MSU

Running backs

This game provides a look at a pair of teams who have a pair of strong running backs. MSU's Jo'quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson have proven they can make their mark in a pass-heavy offense.

But on the other side, Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane might make up the best running back duo in the nation. Spiller have the potential to be a first-round pick in the NFL. With a back like Achane to give him a break, MSU's rush defense will need to be as good as it was against N.C. State.

Edge: Texas A&M

Receivers/Tight ends

MSU's receiving core is about as deep as there is, which is impressive considering the playmakers at the top. Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer has struggled a bit, but he's still a hassle to cover.

But with questions around health at receiver, A&M isn't one of the teams who can match MSU's receiving core.

Edge: MSU

Offensive line

I said last week few teams have a worse offensive line than MSU. Texas A&M might be one.

Pro Football Focus ranks MSU as the No. 23 passing blocking team in the nation with Texas A&M 58 spots below. Even with the running backs it has, Texas A&M ranks below MSU in running blocking as well.

Edge: MSU

Defensive line

MSU continues to get decent pressure but can't seem to do enough to get sacks. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC with 12 sacks. A&M also have DeMarvin Leal who could be a top-10 NFL pick.

MSU will have chances against an A&M offensive line which allowed Arkansas to have its way even with a three-man front, but A&M has the better defensive line coming in.

Edge: Texas A&M

Linebackers

Jett Johnson stepped in during Nathaniel Watson's absence. Not only did he suffice while in, but he created a starting spot for himself even when Watson returned. Now MSU is starting to build depth at linebacker perhaps some didn't expect.

Texas A&M is one of the better tackling teams in the SEC thanks in large part to experience at linebacker.

Edge: Even

Secondary

Secondary was one of the positions few teams would beat out MSU, but after shaky safety play against LSU and uncertainty with the status of Emmanuel Forbes, MSU is in trouble.

Texas A&M will likely take a similar approach to LSU in allowing MSU to get chunk plays but not explosive ones while shutting things down in the redzone.

Edge: Texas A&M

Special teams

With teams finding ways to keep Lideatrick Griffin out of the return game, major flaws are exposing themselves in MSU's special teams. From missed field goals to foolish plays in punt coverage, MSU's special teams may have cost the Bulldogs two consecutive games.

Edge: Texas A&M

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
The Associated Press

Ship’s anchor may have caused massive California oil spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A ship’s anchor may have hooked, dragged and torn an underwater pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil into the ocean off Southern California, according to federal investigators who also found the pipeline owner didn’t quickly shut down operations after a safety system alerted to a possible spill.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
NBC News

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins to step down

WASHINGTON — The director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis S. Collins, says he is stepping down by the end of the year, having led the research center for 12 years and become a prominent source of public information during the coronavirus pandemic. “There comes a time where...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
The Hill

Nobel Prize winner says governments must take 'urgent' action on climate

Governments must take “urgent” action to combat the escalating threat of climate change, physics Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi told reporters on Tuesday. Parisi earned one-half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Physics, while Japanese American Syukuro Manabe and German Klaus Hasselmann each received a quarter share, “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems” — and how those systems contribute to the planet’s changing climate, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced at a partially in-person, partially virtual ceremony in Stockholm.
ENVIRONMENT
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
7K+
Followers
415
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy