Ole Miss-Alabama: Who has the edge?

Quarterbacks

This is going to be a fun matchup. Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral are both Southern California natives who are shining atop the SEC, having combined for 29 total touchdowns with just one turnover. Young waited patiently behind Mac Jones a season ago but hasn’t missed a beat, and the Crimson Tide are just as potent as ever offensively.

Corral, however, leads the nation’s best offense and is playing about as well as anyone in college football. Edge: Ole Miss

Running backs

Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. had to wait patiently behind superstar Najee Harris but has done a nice job through three games this season, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Ole Miss running back Jerrion Ealy had his first breakout performance of the 2021 season against Tulane, rushing for 105 yards on just 15 carries. The Crimson Tide’s other running backs have not produced a ton, however, while Henry Parrish Jr. and Snoop Conner have. Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight end

Alabama has Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. Ole Miss counters with the trio of Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo and Braylon Sanders. Outside of quarterback, this matchup is the one to watch. Three, however, is better than two.

At tight end, Ole Miss hasn’t had anyone step up to fill the large shoes of Kenny Yeboah through three games. Alabama star Jahleel Billingsley started the season in head coach Nick Saban’s doghouse but appears to have emerged, having caught a touchdown in each of the last two games. The Tide also have Cameron Latu, who has four touchdown catches. Edge: Tie

Offensive line

The Ole Miss offensive line has done a nice job of opening up holes for the running game thus far. Corral, however, has had to evade pass rushers on a few occasions. Alabama is, once again, Alabama up front, with future high-level draft picks up and down the line. Left tackle Evan Neal is the superstar of the group and is a likely top-10 pick. Edge: Alabama

Defensive line

There’s a reason Alabama has dominated college football for more than a decade: the Crimson Tide has dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball. And, no matter how many players they lose to the NFL Draft, there seems to always been someone with just as much talent to fill in the gaps. Phidarian Mathis appears to be the next high draft pick from the Alabama defensive line. And, while Ole Miss has been far stouter up front defensively this season, Alabama is going to have the edge against pretty much anyone. Edge: Alabama

Linebackers

Chance Campbell has been a standout through the early part of the 2021 season for Ole Miss. Lakia Henry has also done an admirable job at the second level. But this is Alabama and, again, there’s a reason the Crimson Tide always have a great defense — strong linebacker play. Tennessee transfer Henry To’oTo’o has turned into an instant star for Alabama and is a likely first round selection. Christian Harris will likely join him as a top draft pick, too. Edge: Alabama

Secondary

Another year, another strong Alabama secondary. The Crimson Tide are surrendering 180.7 yards per game through the air this season. That’s almost 60 yards better than the 2020 national championship squad surrendered over 13 games. The Ole Miss secondary is much improved this year, surrendering 208.7 yards per game compared to 312.1 last season. Alabama, however, is a proven commodity over the years. Edge: Alabama

Special teams

Alabama kicker Will Reichard and Ole Miss kicker Caden Costa have both been close to perfect this season, having missed one field goal each (Costa has missed a PAT, though). Neither team punts a ton, but Mac Brown holds a significant edge over Alabama’s James Burnip (48.4 yards per punt compared to 40.2). Edge: Ole Miss