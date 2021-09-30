Letter: Personal freedom vs. the public good

Lilly Roe writes that personal freedom of choice should be the overriding consideration in forming public health policy. There is a flaw in this thinking with regard to a highly transmissible disease like COVID-19. Your refusal to get vaccinated will eventually result in your own illness as well as illnesses of others close to you. And those illnesses could then contribute to consuming local hospital resources and potentially deny those resources to others in need. If this all sounds theoretical, think again.