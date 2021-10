CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are looking for students who are interested in working with and be representatives of the department. Officials said students who pass the recruiting process will become a part of a registered student organization that learns about what UIPD does and how to do it. These are volunteer positions that will help students strengthen their professional skills in many fields such as marketing, social media outreach, photography, graphic design and event planning.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO