Lady Demons take on UIW in first conference road match

By Brad Welborn, Assistant Director of Communications
nsudemons.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – The first road swing of the season begins on Thursday as Northwestern State takes on UIW with both teams searching for its first conference win of the season. The Lady Demons (6-10, 0-1) dropped their opener to Southeastern this past Saturday while the Cardinals (5-10, 0-1) were swept by preseason favorite Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m., with live coverage links, including video, available at www.nsudemons.com.

nsudemons.com

