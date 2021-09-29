Andy Dalton (knee) remains starter when healthy

The Justin Fields era is kicking off a bit earlier than the Chicago Bears initially anticipated. Heading into the season, the plan for Matt Nagy's club, as it relates to the quarterback position, was to have veteran Andy Dalton start for as long as possible, leaving the first-round rookie in Fields to develop behind the scenes. However, Dalton suffered a knee injury in the midst of their Week 2 matchup and is out for Sunday's contest against the Browns, thrusting Fields to QB1. And depending on how things go, Fields' stay atop the depth chart may be longer than expected.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO