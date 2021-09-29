Andy Dalton (knee) remains starter when healthy
According to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the team's starter when healthy. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Matt Nagy doubled down on his statement that Dalton remains the starter for the Bears. Justin Fields disappointed in his debut as a starter, partially due to horrendous play calling, so Nagy will keep rolling with Dalton. Dalton returned to the practice field on Wednesday and will be nothing more than a desperation superflex play when he is back under center.www.fantasypros.com
Comments / 0