NFL

Andy Dalton (knee) remains starter when healthy

fantasypros.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the team's starter when healthy. (Mike Garafolo on Twitter) Matt Nagy doubled down on his statement that Dalton remains the starter for the Bears. Justin Fields disappointed in his debut as a starter, partially due to horrendous play calling, so Nagy will keep rolling with Dalton. Dalton returned to the practice field on Wednesday and will be nothing more than a desperation superflex play when he is back under center.

FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hoge: Nagy declared Dalton starter when healthy — So what?

Yes, Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton is still the Bears’ starting quarterback when he’s healthy. So what? There’s no reason to worry about that right now. Justin Fields is the starter this week. He’s the most important player in the organization. And if he goes out and plays well against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, then he is going to continue to start football games. It’s really as simple as that.
NFL
CBS Sports

Andy Dalton could miss additional time due to knee injury, opening bigger window for Justin Fields, per report

The Justin Fields era is kicking off a bit earlier than the Chicago Bears initially anticipated. Heading into the season, the plan for Matt Nagy's club, as it relates to the quarterback position, was to have veteran Andy Dalton start for as long as possible, leaving the first-round rookie in Fields to develop behind the scenes. However, Dalton suffered a knee injury in the midst of their Week 2 matchup and is out for Sunday's contest against the Browns, thrusting Fields to QB1. And depending on how things go, Fields' stay atop the depth chart may be longer than expected.
NFL
Person
Justin Fields
numberfire.com

Justin Fields still Bears backup when Andy Dalton (knee) healthy

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still the backup when Andy Dalton (knee) is healthy, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday. Dalton is considered week-to-week with a knee sprain, but Nagy has made it abundantly clear that the veteran will remain the Bears starter over Fields. Nick Foles is third on the depth chart. Fields completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in his first NFL start last week. The Bears have a much easier matchup in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
NBC Sports

Andy Dalton remains limited, Justin Fields a full participant

The Bears still haven’t named a starter for Sunday with Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and Nick Foles all under consideration. Dalton remains the starter when healthy, Matt Nagy said Wednesday, but is Dalton healthy enough to start?. Dalton remained limited at Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury. Fields was...
NFL
#Bears#American Football
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Must Remain Starter Over Andy Dalton Vs Raiders

Hoge: Why Justin Fields needs to remain Bears’ starter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You know what you need to do, Matt Nagy. This might not be the plan you had in mind, but it’s the best plan that has unfolded: Justin Fields needs to remain the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans crushed Matt Nagy after he said Monday that Andy Dalton is still the starter when healthy

The Chicago Bears bounced back on Sunday with a win over the Detroit Lions just a week after putting up 47 yards of total offense in an ugly loss to Cleveland Browns. Rookie QB Justin Fields got the start again in Week 4 and looked a lot better against the Lions as he threw for 209 yards and seemed to take the right step in becoming the No. 1 guy going forward.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
NFL
NFL
Twitter
Twitter
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
Yardbarker

Matt Nagy Still Sticking With Andy Dalton As His Starter

Matt Nagy has a world of faith in the abilities of Andy Dalton. Justin Fields got the start in Week 4 for the Chicago Bears and was finally allowed to show off his arm talent. The rookie had some huge throws, the defense was amazing, and the Bears pulled out a 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions.
NFL
wmleader.com

Bears fans react to Matt Nagy’s decision to make Andy Dalton QB1 if healthy

Bears coach Matt Nagy is staying persistent on his case that Andy Dalton, the veteran quarterback previously on the Bengals and Cowboys, will remain QB1. Right now, there’s a problem with that declaration: Dalton is out with a knee injury from Week 2 and hasn’t been reactivated yet. Justin Fields,...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields shares details on supportive call with Andy Dalton

When the Bears made their decision to make Justin Fields their starter going forward, it’s obviously very exciting. Fans, players, coaches, front office members一 practically everyone in the Greater Chicagoland Area and around the NFL wants to see how the first-round draft pick will develop and perform now that he’s leading the offense.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

‘This is Justin’s time. Let him grow.’ What Justin Fields’ QB promotion and Matt Nagy’s sudden 180 mean for the Chicago Bears in 2021 — and beyond.

Matt Nagy made the landmark decision at some point Tuesday. Justin Fields would remain the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. Not only for their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and not just until veteran Andy Dalton was fully healthy again. Fields will be the top dog full time. For the rest of the season and beyond. No turning back. Nagy shared that news with his quarterbacks ...
NFL
