Waterloo, IA

The Courier's preview of Friday's Metro Football Games

By Jim Nelson
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Cedar Falls (4-1). Kennedy (5-0) Last week: Cedar Falls beat Muscatine (42-7). Kennedy beat Dubuque Senior (28-21). Last meeting: Kennedy won in 2015, 21-7. Game Notes: It will be a Top-Ten showdown in Cedar Rapids Friday. Both teams have shown the ability to find a way to win in close games as the Tigers own a pair of tight wins over Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Rapids Prairie. The Cougars have one-score victories over Senior and Iowa City West. Kennedy has actually just four games as it received a forfeit from Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Sept. 17. The Cougars have remarkable balance. Quarterback Carson Blietz has thrown for 653 yards and nine scores. Jeron Senters has hauled in 17 passes for 246 yards and 3 TDs. Running back Jazan Williams has carried the ball 118 times for 524 yards and six scores. Cedar Falls is also balanced. With 786 passing yards and 935 rushing. The Tigers are averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

wcfcourier.com

