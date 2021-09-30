Brighten Up! The 17 Best Vitamin C Serums

It’s no secret that too much fun in the sun can take a major toll on your skin. And in this case, we’re not just talking sunburn: Dark spots are another consequence of ODing on UV rays, which is just one more reason you need to slather on sunscreen. To play it safe, dermatologists recommend a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Make sure to apply it every 90 minutes to two hours. And sunscreen shouldn’t be reserved for days at the beach. It should be worn every day, rain or shine, and that means even on cloudy winter days—when UV rays can do just as much damage as sunny summer afternoons.

