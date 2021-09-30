CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunkirk, IN

What's Happening

Winchester News Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo add/change your event, send an email to: newsgazettereporter@gmail.com. NOTE: Some events may be canceled or rescheduled, we will update as we are notified. The local "Wanna Be Quilters" group will be opening their show at the Arts Depot on Thursday, September 30th from 5:00-7:00 pm. The show hours are: Tues., Wed., Thurs. 1:00-4:00 and Saturdays from 2:00-4:00. The show is free to the public and will end on Oct. 21st. The Arts Depot is located at 115 N. Howard St. Union City, IN.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, IN
City
Dunkirk, IN
City
Union City, IN
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindful Yoga#The Arts Depot#N Howard St Union City#Facebook#Farmland
The Hill

Schumer sets up Wednesday vote to suspend debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will try again on Wednesday to advance a debt-ceiling suspension bill, amid an entrenched stalemate over the nation's borrowing limit. Schumer, on Monday night, teed up a vote for Wednesday where he'll need 60 votes to break a filibuster and move forward with suspending...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy