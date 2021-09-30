What's Happening

To add/change your event, send an email to: newsgazettereporter@gmail.com. NOTE: Some events may be canceled or rescheduled, we will update as we are notified. The local "Wanna Be Quilters" group will be opening their show at the Arts Depot on Thursday, September 30th from 5:00-7:00 pm. The show hours are: Tues., Wed., Thurs. 1:00-4:00 and Saturdays from 2:00-4:00. The show is free to the public and will end on Oct. 21st. The Arts Depot is located at 115 N. Howard St. Union City, IN.