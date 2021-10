Homemade Flour Tortillas are so easy to make with a tortilla press, and they are so much more delicious than eating store-bought tortillas. Have you ever tried homemade flour tortillas? Sometimes you have the opportunity to try them at a good Mexican restaurant where they make their own. If you have a chance, try them! They’re pretty easy to make at home. All you need is a tortilla press, which is easy to order on Amazon. Once you make flour tortillas at home, you will want to make them all the time for your tacos and quesadillas. They’re so good!

