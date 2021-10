In the US alone, 23% of adults have arthritis, with more than 1 in 4 reporting severe joint pain that surely prevents them from living life to the fullest. Luckily, science has given us a mighty ally that could help ease this devastating disease’s symptoms without producing extreme side effects — CBD. This cannabis compound has been making waves in the health and wellness industry for a while now, with many users swearing it has alleviated symptoms of serious, sometimes even life-threatening conditions without posing any risks to their health. But which is the best CBD oil for arthritis, and how should you go about choosing one? Let’s review the top six brands right now!

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO