Celebrate World Postcard Day with Us

By Social
airlinereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld Postcard Day is this Friday- October 1. To celebrate we thought it would be fun to share some aviation-themed postcards and talk about Postcrossing, our newest travel activity turned obsession. Stick through to the end because we’re also offering to share a piece of our postcard collection with commenters.

www.airlinereporter.com

