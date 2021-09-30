CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

EastEnders spoilers: Sheree plans her revenge after Patrick's rejection?

By Calli Kitson - Metro
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew images have been released that show Sheree Trueman (Suzette Llewellyn) contemplating making a huge decision in EastEnders. On Tuesday (September 28), Sheree was rejected by Patrick (Rudolph Walker),

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

15 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Gray makes another sinister move as he grows closer to Whitney, while Keegan is given renowned hope over Tiffany and Janine is back behind the bar. Here's a full collection of the 15 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Bobby declares his love for...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Denise Fox takes action after Patrick makes a shock decision

EastEnders spoilers follow. Denise Fox will intervene over Patrick and Sheree Truemen's reconciliation next week in EastEnders. Patrick broke off his marriage to Sheree in Friday's episode, after Denise discovered she'd been trying to sell the family's house without telling her husband and Isaac. This was all part of a...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Suzette Llewellyn teases Sheree's reaction to Patrick marriage bombshell

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Suzette Llewellyn has teased Sheree's reaction to Patrick's marriage bombshell. Tuesday's episode (September 28) continued the fractures within the Trueman extended family when Sheree tried to convince Patrick to go away with her to Trinidad even after their troubles last week. While Patrick eventually agreed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudolph Walker
Person
Suzette Llewellyn
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Patrick Trueman drops split bombshell on Sheree

EastEnders spoilers follow. Patrick Trueman has called it quits on his marriage to Sheree in EastEnders. Sheree has secretly plotted for the family's holiday to Trinidad to become permanent following Isaac's recent mental health struggles, yet her planning caught up with her on Friday (September 24). There were complications when...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders sparks character return rumours with new spoiler

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has sparked rumours that Liam Butcher is returning to Walford. Longtime soap viewers will remember Liam as a legacy character who is the son of Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) and Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) – as well as the brother of Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith). The...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Sheree Trueman to make life-changing decision over her future

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has released two first-look photos of Sheree Trueman making a life-changing decision over her future. Sheree has been on the backfoot with her family, ever since it was revealed she was trying to trick Patrick and Isaac into secretly selling their house. New-look photos reveal the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders reveals first look as Dotty's mum Sandy arrives in Walford

EastEnders spoilers follow. Dotty Cotton is in for a shock this week, as new first-look pictures from EastEnders show. It was recently revealed that Dotty brought her uncle Rocky (Brian Conley) to Walford to pose as Sonia Fowler's father in order to con her out of Dot Cotton's inheritance money. Last week (September 23), Sonia shared the news with Kathy that she planned to invest in her father's business, playing into Dotty's plan.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastenders
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Suzette Llewellyn reacts to Sheree Trueman's exit twist

EastEnders spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (September 30). EastEnders has aired Sheree Trueman's final scenes in the show, as she bowed out without saying goodbye to her husband Patrick. Patrick (Rudolph Walker) had asked Sheree to take her planned trip to Trinidad alone, suggesting that they needed some time...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders revisits Bobby Beale's OCD storyline

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revisited Bobby Beale's OCD storyline following his split from Dana. Dana dumped Bobby in scenes airing earlier in the week when he backed her father in pressuring her to go to university in Scotland, rather than supporting her decision to stay in Walford. Bobby struggled...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Nina Lucas receives warning from Roy over revenge plans

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Nina Lucas received a stern warning from uncle Roy Cropper in tonight's double-bill (October 4) as her revenge plot against Corey Brent continued. In this evening's first episode, Corey's father Stefan threatened to sue Roy and Nina (Mollie Gallagher), after the latter started handing...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Mick and Linda Carter leave Walford after Stuart Highway threat

EastEnders spoilers follow. Mick and Linda Carter have decided to leave Walford in EastEnders. The couple has been embroiled in a feud with Rainie Highway ever since Rainie discovered that Max Branning is the father of Linda's baby. Mick resorted to telling Mitch Baker and the Taylors that Rainie is...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders schemer Rocky to fear for his secret after Dotty's mum arrives

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders schemer Rocky (aka Tom Cotton) will panic over his secret next week, after Dotty's mum Sandy turns up in Walford. Martha Cope has been cast in the role of Dotty's estranged mother, whose arrival on the Square threatens to turn Rocky's devious plan upside down. A...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders newcomer Martha Cope hints at Rocky's downfall

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders newcomer Martha Cope has teased trouble for Tom 'Rocky' Cotton when her character Sandy Gibson returns to Walford. Cope is making her debut in Albert Square in Tuesday's episode as Dotty's mum, who was last seen searching for her in Walford back in 2010. As the...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Kim Tate takes revenge against Chas after Jamie's accident

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Kim Tate has taken revenge against Chas Dingle following Jamie's shock car accident in Emmerdale last week as she insisted that her missing son was still alive. Tonight's episode (September 27) saw the fallout from Jamie's road accident, which saw him crash his 4x4 into a lake...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
cartermatt.com

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1? Should we fear for Maddie’s future?

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 at some point in season 5? With the current state of the Maddie storyline, we understand the concern. Over the course of season 5 episode 2 we saw Maddie struggling mightily with postpartum depression. It was clear that she was struggling mightily, not just with her day-to-day life but with even picking up the phone. She clearly needed help, and the question is whether she can find it sooner rather than later.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila Carter Ruins Steffy And Finn With Final Blow?

According to the Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is not done sleuthing. She hasn’t even started her feud with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) just yet. She’s currently thinking about her next move as she stays locked away in her hotel room. Sheila has since become good friends with one of the men who work there.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Emily VanCamp Breaks Silence on Resident Exit: 'This Decision Was Not Easy, But It Was the Right One for Me'

Emily VanCamp has officially checked out of The Resident — and now she’s explaining why. The TV vet’s four-year stint on the Fox medical drama came to an end in Tuesday’s episode when Nic succumbed to her car crash injuries, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) both a widower and a single father (read Czuchry’s thoughts on his leading lady’s exit here). TVLine broke the news of VanCamp’s departure back in August. In an interview with Deadline that posted immediately following Tuesday’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with real-life spouse Josh Bowman was a major factor in her decision to...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy