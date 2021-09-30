EastEnders spoilers: Sheree plans her revenge after Patrick's rejection?

Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving 9-1-1 at some point in season 5? With the current state of the Maddie storyline, we understand the concern. Over the course of season 5 episode 2 we saw Maddie struggling mightily with postpartum depression. It was clear that she was struggling mightily, not just with her day-to-day life but with even picking up the phone. She clearly needed help, and the question is whether she can find it sooner rather than later.

